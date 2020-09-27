Peru's COVID-19 cases exceed 800,000

The Peruvian health ministry said Saturday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 800,142, with 32,142 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"To date, 657,836 people have completed their period of home isolation or have been discharged from a health facility," said the ministry. Another 8,282 patients remain hospitalized, with 1,357 in intensive care units.

Despite the high number of positive cases, the government maintains that the numbers of infections and daily deaths have begun to decrease "progressively."

The government has announced that international flights will resume on Oct. 5.

Meanwhile, the government urged Peruvians not to lower their guard and to comply with preventive health measures, such as hand washing and social distancing to avoid new infections and a possible "second wave" of the disease.