4 terrorists killed in clash with police in SW Pakistan

Police in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province killed four terrorists during a raid at their hideout, a provincial official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Counter Terrorism Department of police raided the hideout in Mastung district by acting on an intelligence tip-off, Zia Ullah Langau, home minister of Balochistan said, adding that police were on high alert after the intelligence agencies issued threat alert in the province recently.

The official said that six terrorists were hiding in the compound and two of them managed to escape during the exchange of fire and a search for them is underway.

He said that one of the killed militants had head money of 2 million rupees (about 12,000 U.S. dollars) and was wanted by police in many cases.

The official appealed the political parties of the country to avoid any mass political gathering in the province in the coming days till the local police and security forces clear the province from the "latest threat."

Earlier on Thursday, security sources said that Pakistan's security forces had foiled a terror plot in Zhob district of Balochistan by seizing a huge cache of arms during a search operation.