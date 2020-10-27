Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

he Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,264, the National Health Commission said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new imported cases, three each were reported in Shanghai and Shaanxi, two each in Hebei and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Fujian, Shandong and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,009 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 255 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.