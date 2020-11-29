Death toll from COVID-19 tops 172,000 in Brazil

Brazil registered 587 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national count to 172,561, the Health Ministry said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 51,922 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, taking the nationwide tally to 6,290,272, it said.

In November, an increase in hospitalizations was observed in at least nine states, including Sao Paulo, the most affected state in the country, which has registered 42,048 deaths from the disease so far.

Eduardo Leite, governor of the state of Rio Grande do Sul bordering Uruguay and Argentina, said on Friday that the region is experiencing "the worst moment of the pandemic" and a "second wave," with the lowest number of available hospital beds since May.

