Israeli cabinet approves aviation, science cooperation deals with UAE

Israel's cabinet ratified on Sunday two deals to promote aviation and science cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a recently-signed normalization accord, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministers voted in favor of an agreement to establish regular flights between Israel and the UAE, and another deal to promote advanced science and technology cooperation, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office.

"This is another milestone in strengthening bilateral relations and we will continue to develop ties with the additional agreements that we will bring," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the ministers at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

The first commercial passenger flight from the UAE landed in Israel on Oct. 19, about a month after the two countries signed the U.S.-brokered normalization deal.