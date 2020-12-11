5 people injured in shooting in S. African capital

A total of five people were shot and injured at a taxi rank in Pretoria on Friday and the motive is unknown, said the South African police on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The police said two people randomly shot and injured the taxi operators and passengers.

"Police are on the scene at Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria following a shooting incident this morning where five victims (two taxi operators and three commuters) have been injured and rushed to hospital for medical attention," said the police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters.

"Information is still sketchy at this point but police can confirm that two unknown suspects arrived at the taxi rank on foot and fired shots indiscriminately," she said, adding that no one had died as a result of the shooting.

Mathaphelo said they have launched the manhunt for the suspects and appealed to the public to help trace and arrest the culprits.