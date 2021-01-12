S. African health workers call for training in COVID-19 vaccination

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU) on Tuesday called for the training of health workers to prepare for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

NEHAWU said they noted the measures announced by the government and effort to secure vaccines but want more to be done to prepare for that.

"We have not seen operation elements which include the vaccination training program for clinicians, education program for healthcare workers about the vaccine, logistical roll-out and vaccination sites for the aged and emergency reporting for adverse event following immunization," said Nehawu General Secretary Zola Saphetha.

He called on the government to counter fake news peddled on social media which would "make people hesitant to be vaccinated."

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday night that South Africans will likely reach herd immunity once around 67 percent of the population are immune, which amounts to around 40 million people.

He said the government has put in place a comprehensive vaccination strategy to reach all parts of the country which "will be the largest and most complex logistical undertaking in our country's history."