Brazil nears 235,000 deaths from COVID-19
A total of 1,330 people died from COVID-19 in Brazil over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 234,850, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In the same period, 59,602 new COVID-19 infections were registered, taking the tally to 9,659,167 cases.
So far, Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States and the third largest caseload following the United States and India.
The South American country has vaccinated more than 4 million people since Jan. 17.
