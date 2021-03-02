5.1-magnitude quake hits 11 km S of Urrao, Colombia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted 11 km S of Urrao, Colombia at 22:57:40 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 6.2112 degrees north latitude and 76.1506 degrees west longitude.
