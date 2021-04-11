8 rescued, 21 trapped in coal mine accident in Xinjiang
Eight people have been rescued and 21 still trapped after a coal mine was flooded Saturday in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The accident occurred around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, when 29 workers were upgrading the coal mine in Hutubi County, the Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji.
Rescue work is currently underway.
