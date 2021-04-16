Thailand reports record daily number of 1,582 coronavirus cases
Thailand reported 1,582 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest number of cases in a day since the start of the pandemic and the fifth record daily tally this week, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 39,038, with deaths remaining at 97.
