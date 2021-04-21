Olympic motto may be altered, IOC President says
The Olympic motto "Faster - Higher - Stronger" may be altered in three months, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said at a press conference, Trend reports citing TASS.
The motto was approved by the first Olympic Congress in 1894.
"I made the proposal to add to the Olympic motto of <…> ‘Faster - Higher - Stronger’ [the word] ‘Together.’ And we discussed this idea today at the Executive Board. <…> We will now turn again to the IOC members asking for their comments and then, depending on the outcome of this consultation, may come with proposal for a change of the Olympic Charter at the IOC session in Tokyo <…> three months from now," he said.
