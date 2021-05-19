3 family members killed in fresh Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

Three family members were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli fighter jets airstrike at their home in central Gaza Strip, medical sources in Gaza said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, told Xinhua that medical rescue teams found the bodies of three family members under the rubble of a house in the central Gaza Strip town of Deir al-Balah.

He said that the three family members are a handicapped man, his pregnant wife, and their daughter, adding that their house was struck in the late afternoon by the bombs of the Israeli fighter jets.