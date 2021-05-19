3 family members killed in fresh Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Three family members were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli fighter jets airstrike at their home in central Gaza Strip, medical sources in Gaza said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the health ministry in Gaza, told Xinhua that medical rescue teams found the bodies of three family members under the rubble of a house in the central Gaza Strip town of Deir al-Balah.
He said that the three family members are a handicapped man, his pregnant wife, and their daughter, adding that their house was struck in the late afternoon by the bombs of the Israeli fighter jets.
Latest
Acting PM of Armenia considers Russia's proposal to demarcate borders with Azerbaijan as inappropriate
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Italian minister exchange views on issues of mutual interest (PHOTO)
US Department of State's info about risk of terrorist threat in Azerbaijan - unfounded - State Security
Azerbaijani athletes will do their best at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition - Head coach
Both Arabs, Jews interested in safe, prosperous region for future generations - Israel-Azerbaijan Int’l Association
EU, UNDP and State Agency on Vocational Education begin training for future vocational education managers in Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan could play important role in further infrastructure dev't under Belt-Road Initiative - Deutsche Bank
Digitalization of Turkmenistan’s economy increases investment attractiveness - Russian Industry Ministry