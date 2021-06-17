India To Boost Ethanol Production: Nitin Gadkari Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said India is going to increase the production of alternative fuel ethanol as people are facing problems due to a hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Addressing a conference organised by BRICS Network University virtually, Mr Gadkari said that automobile makers are producing flex-fuel engines in Brazil, Canada and the US - providing an alternative to customers to use 100 per cent petrol or 100 per cent bio-ethanol.

"Now Indian production (of ethanol) we are going to increase because of the rise in petrol prices, people are facing a lot of problems," Mr Gadkari said while explaining that the use of ethanol is cost effective.

Petrol prices in some parts of the country, including in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad, have crossed ₹ 100 per litre mark due to multiple fuel price hikes over the past six weeks. Petrol retails at over ₹ 100 per litre mark in seven states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Nitin Gadkari pointed out that the ethanol price will be ₹ 60-62 per litre and petrol price is more than ₹ 100 per litre. "As far as caloric value of ethanol is concerned, the 750 ml of petrol or 800 ml is equal to one litre of ethanol, still there is ₹ 20 saving per litre," the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

"And it is an import substitute and cost effective, pollution free and indigenous," he added. The minister pointed out that for all racing cars the world over ethanol is used as fuel.