Brazil reports 2,001 more COVID-19 deaths

Other News 26 June 2021 06:54 (UTC+04:00)
Brazil reports 2,001 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 2,001 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 511,142, the health ministry said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 79,277 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,322,760, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 243.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

