Brazil reports 2,001 more COVID-19 deaths
Brazil registered 2,001 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 511,142, the health ministry said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
A total of 79,277 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,322,760, the ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.
The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 243.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev shares publication on occasion of Armed Forces Day on official Twitter page (PHOTO)
Now during this year and next year basic fundamental approaches of post-conflict situation will be elaborated - Azerbaijani president
We clearly realized after many years of this useless meetings that Armenia didn’t want peace - Azerbaijani president
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, there is nothing to negotiate about that - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan approves list of structures rendering services for martyr families, people with disabilities