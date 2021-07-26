Telangana’s 13th century Ramappa temple gets UNESCO World Heritage Site tag

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Sunday inscribed the 13th-century Ramappa in Palampet, Telangana a ‘World Heritage Site’.

A consensus was reached in this regard during the ongoing virtual meet of the World Heritage Committee.

While Norway opposed the inscription, Russia led an effort to have the temple recognised as a World Heritage Site. A consensus of 17 countries supported the move.

The World Heritage Committee currently includes Australia, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Russian Federation, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, and Uganda.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, made the announcement on Sunday. He said in a tweet, “It gives me immense pleasure to share that UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana.”

“Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness,” PM Modi reacted to the development on Twitter.