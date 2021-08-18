India introduces new electronic visa in view of situation in Afghanistan

Taking cognizance of the current situation in Afghanistan, India has reviewed visa provisions and introduced a new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" with an aim to fast-track visa applications for entry into India, Trend reports with reference to Business Standard.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the nodal ministry to handle visa-related issues, took the decision and made the announcement on Tuesday, two days after the Taliban's stunning and rapid takeover of Afghanistan.

"MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in A new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," MHA Spokesperson said in a statement.

As many Indians are stuck in Afghanistan, India's decision to ease out and cut short visa application process seems to be very helpful in providing quick help to the needy.