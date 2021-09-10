India-US hold ministerial meet on Strategic Clean Energy Partnership

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday co-chaired a virtual Ministerial meeting with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to launch the revamped India-US Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP).

The SCEP is launched in accordance with US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden at the Leaders Summit on Climate held in April this year, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed in a statement.

The SCEP organises inter-governmental engagement across five pillars of cooperation; Power and Energy Efficiency; Responsible Oil and Gas; Renewable Energy; Sustainable Growth and Emerging Fuels.

Puri and Granholm also reviewed the progress, major accomplishments, and prioritized new areas for cooperation under the various pillars, the statement read.

Puri emphasised that the revamped clean energy partnership will intensify the efforts from both sides to take advantage of the complementarities that exist between the US and India.