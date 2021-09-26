Chinese tech execs support 'common prosperity', helping SMEs at internet summit

Chinese technology executives, facing a crackdown by the authorities, pledged support for Beijing's "common prosperity" drive and to help smaller companies,Trend reports citing Reuters.

Alibaba Group (9988.HK) CEO Daniel Zhang, a prime target of the broad crackdown, told a conference organised by China's top internet regulator that his company's $15 billion plan to boost common prosperity in China was "steadily advancing".

Common prosperity - China's term for narrowing the gap between rich and poor - is "not just a number", Zhang said, stressing the importance of helping local talent in poor regions to "teach a man to fish".

The World Internet Conference in Wuzhen in eastern China is organised by the Cyberspace Administration.