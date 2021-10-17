Heavy rains lash India's Kerala, red alert sounded in 5 districts

Heavy rains Saturday lashed several parts of the southern Indian state of Kerala Friday, inundating several areas and causing waterlogging of roads and streets, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Following the situation, authorities issued a red alert in five districts of the state and an orange alert in seven others.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, the central meteorological department has warned that there is a possibility of thunderstorms and strong winds across Kerala.

Video footage showed a bus stuck in a waterlogged street -- with passengers struggling to come out. Another video grab showed men standing in a row, trying to apparently pull out a vehicle with a rope amid heavy rains.

Visuals from another place show locals pushing a car while struggling to move in knee-deep water.

The local government has pressed service emergency affairs center to assess the situation in the dams and deployed representatives of flood and irrigation departments to remain alert to tackle the situation.