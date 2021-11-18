Government preparing a white paper to challenge Global Hunger Index rank for India
Two experts associated with the paper write how such dramatic rankings can lead to inappropriate policy decisions in the long run, Trend reports citing Indian media.
Hunger is a complex construct with emotional overtones, defined in the dictionary as having a desire, craving, or need for food, and this term should be used with extreme care. However, rankings like the Global Hunger Index (GHI) which placed India very low - 101 out of 116 nations - in their latest ranking, use this term loosely and raise the false spectre of widespread dietary energy deficit leading to undernutrition, with potentially inappropriate policy responses.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds charity event together with ambassadors of World Championships (PHOTO)
Recent events on border between Azerbaijan, Armenia testify to importance of rapid demarcation – Russia’s MFA
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to families of Azerbaijani servicemen killed as a result of Armenian provocation (PHOTO)