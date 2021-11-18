Government preparing a white paper to challenge Global Hunger Index rank for India

Two experts associated with the paper write how such dramatic rankings can lead to inappropriate policy decisions in the long run, Trend reports citing Indian media.

Hunger is a complex construct with emotional overtones, defined in the dictionary as having a desire, craving, or need for food, and this term should be used with extreme care. However, rankings like the Global Hunger Index (GHI) which placed India very low - 101 out of 116 nations - in their latest ranking, use this term loosely and raise the false spectre of widespread dietary energy deficit leading to undernutrition, with potentially inappropriate policy responses.