Bitcoin tumbles 9.95% to $48,397.56

Bitcoin dropped 9.95% to $48,397.56 at 18:02 GMT on Saturday, losing $5,346.13 from its previous close, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 29.9% from the year's high of $69,000 on Nov. 10.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 4.67 % to $4,025.67 on Saturday, losing $197.13 from its previous close.