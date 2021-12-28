Mbappe and Lewandowski pick up top award at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Other News 28 December 2021 06:44 (UTC+04:00)
Mbappe and Lewandowski pick up top award at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

The cream of the footballing world descended on Dubai on Monday night to mark the 12th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Trend reports citing Gulf News.

It was a night of celebration, to remember a year that saw football get back on its feet following a Covid-ravaged 2020, with Copa America, Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics all taking place alongside global domestic leagues and elite competitions such as the Uefa Champions League.

While many awards were handed out, all eyes were on who would take away the top two awards — Men’s Player of the Year and Fans’ Player of the Year. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Mo Salah were up against serial winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai.

And it was France and Paris St-Germain star Mbappe who scooped the Men’s Player of the Year Award. Picking up the trophy, the Frenchman said: “This is a big pleasure to be here in Dubai. This is an honour to see such big names here. This is a great achievement for me. I want to thank my club PSG who have always been there for me and to my national team. I want to rewrite history of football and to do that you have to be hungry every day. Now I am one of the best I need to keep aiming higher every day and every year.”

Poland superstar Lewandowski was delighted to claim the Fans’ Player of the Year Award. “I want to thank everyone who voted for me and those that support me every week,” he said. “We missed all the fans in the stadiums last year and that is why we work so hard now to say thank you to you all.”

Other winners on the night included Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas for Best Female Player, Italy boss Roberto Mancini, who won Coach of the Year, helping the Azzurri win the Euro 2020 title in England. Italy also won National Team of the year.

Juventus’ veteran Italian stopper Leonardo Bonucci claimed Defender of the Year, while Cristiano Ronaldo was lauded with a special ⁣Top Goal Scorer of All Time Award.

The Career Award was presented to Brazil, AC Milan and Barcelona star Ronaldinho. “Thank you so much for this award and happy new year to everyone,” the ever-smiling Samba star said in Dubai.

Lewandowski inevitably picked up the inaugural Diego Maradona Goalscorer of the Year Award after breaking Gerd Muller’s long-standing record goals in a Bundesliga season mark.

Earlier in the evening, Mbappe and Lewandowski took time out to chat on stage about their achievements and future plans.

France star Mbappe is still only 23 years old and yet has four Ligue 1 titles in France — one with Monaco and three with PSG — and also won the 2018 World Cup with France in Russia.

“I just want to win and win again,” he explained. “If you sleep someone will take your place and so I just want to always give everything to stay at the top.”

Mbappe now plays alongside all-time great Messi at PSG, and the youngster admits he is still learning from the master. “He is amazing,” Mbappe said. “To work alongside him is just brilliant. I have grown up watching him, but even now, he surprises you on the training field with a little move. The skill and talent is always there to see. It is an honour.”

Mbappe admitted that you have to work hard and give up some things if you are to make it to the top in football. “It is hard to leave the family,” he said. “I left home at 12. You have to leave everything if you want to achieve everything. But I never saw it as a real sacrifice as I am always happy to go to training and always have. I do not go to do a job and just take the money. I have the passion to do it every day, watch the game, learn the game and become the best.

“We have won the World Cup and to win it was amazing — but that is in the past. We have another one coming up in Qatar. We have a great team but we are humble and we want nothing more than to win it again.

“Sometimes, like at Euro 2020 (France went out to Switzerland in the round of 16), you can think you are the best and football says: ‘You are a liar,’ and gives you a reality check. Sometimes you need that.”

Lewandowski, now 33, has no plans on slowing down just yet, with many wondering if he is keen on a rumoured move to Manchester City in England from Bayern in Germany before retiring. “I can play on for a few years yet but I have not thought about the next step,” he said in Dubai. “There are so many rumours in the newspapers — I do not read them — but I will wait until the next break and see what is right for me."

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, honoured the winners, while Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, took part in the awards ceremony. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, were also present.

Awards winners
Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Maradona Award: Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich)
Fans’ Player of the Year : Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich)
Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy)
Male Player of the Year : France Kylian Mbappe (France and PSG)
Female Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Spain and Barcelona)
Player Career Award: Ronaldinho
Club of the Year: Chelsea
National Team of the Year: Italy
Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan implementing number of large road projects in liberated territories
Azerbaijan implementing number of large road projects in liberated territories
Azerbaijan, Iran consider building new bridge over Araz River
Azerbaijan, Iran consider building new bridge over Araz River
Azerbaijan considers expanding list of imported tax exempt equipment
Azerbaijan considers expanding list of imported tax exempt equipment
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Apple shuts stores in New York City amid raging COVID-19 infections Other News 08:04
Bagheri: Removal of sanctions, key to success of Vienna talks Nuclear Program 07:25
Mbappe and Lewandowski pick up top award at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Other News 06:44
U.S. administers 503.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 06:05
Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week Arab World 05:20
Death toll rises to 20 from heavy rains in Brazil Other News 04:39
Brazil's Bolsonaro says daughter, 11, will not get COVID-19 jab Other News 04:01
U.S. CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation, quarantine time US 03:26
One crew member died in helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Udmurtia Russia 02:44
UK coronavirus cases top 12 million Europe 02:09
All 36 OneWeb satellites went into target orbit after launch from Baikonur - Roscosmos Russia 01:30
Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements US 00:48
Gas prices in Europe once again surpass $1,250 Oil&Gas 00:10
Turkey hopes to shrink energy import bill with domestic resources Turkey 27 December 23:37
UK says no new COVID-19 restrictions before New Year Europe 27 December 23:08
Turkey detects 42 cases of Omicron variant Turkey 27 December 22:31
US President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill US 27 December 22:04
Uzbekistan’s external debt nears $38 billion Uzbekistan 27 December 21:55
‘Turkey, Qatar, UAE may operate Kabul airport trilaterally’ Turkey 27 December 21:51
New Georgian Health Minister appointed Georgia 27 December 21:41
Founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva reviews newborn lion cub in Baku Zoo Politics 27 December 21:07
Iran hopes to increase extraction from South Azadegan oil field Oil&Gas 27 December 20:58
Azerbaijan discloses oil export to Tunisia for 11M2021 Economy 27 December 20:56
EU to back Georgia’s agriculture SMEs in 2022 – minister Georgia 27 December 20:55
Uzbek Central Bank notes increase in volume of deposits for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 27 December 20:54
Azerbaijan-US trade turnover increases in 11M2021 Economy 27 December 20:52
Rossiya 1 TV channel shows reportage about President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 27 December 20:51
Uzbekistan reveals total assets and liabilities of its banks for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 27 December 20:50
President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 27 December 19:52
President of Israel congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 27 December 19:52
Event dedicated to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day held in Moscow on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO) Politics 27 December 18:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 December 18:41
Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview) Politics 27 December 18:18
Azerbaijan confirms 306 more COVID-19 cases, 560 recoveries Society 27 December 18:12
IMF says mobilization of Azerbaijan’s non-oil tax revenue critical for strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability Finance 27 December 18:11
Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds meeting Society 27 December 17:59
IMF expects increase in Azerbaijan’s net foreign assets in 2022 Finance 27 December 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues rising in Iran Finance 27 December 17:54
Azerbaijan's lending to real estate market rises for 11M2021 Finance 27 December 17:48
Azerbaijan significantly boosts cotton exports Economy 27 December 17:45
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan raises lending to individuals, legal entities for 11M2021 Economy 27 December 17:38
Gazprom does not plan to sell gas on e-sales platform from December 27 to 31 Russia 27 December 17:25
Azerbaijan unveils oil export volume to Canada Oil&Gas 27 December 17:15
Turkey discloses cargo shipments via its ports from Bulgaria Turkey 27 December 17:12
Led by high-tech, Israel exports projected to reach record $140 bln in 2021 Israel 27 December 17:11
Ethiopian Airlines to resume using Boeing 737 MAX planes in Feb Other News 27 December 17:09
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at Aliaga port for 11M2021 Turkey 27 December 17:09
Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz fields fall short of planned output Oil&Gas 27 December 17:06
Azerbaijan twofold boosts cotton yarn exports over 11M2021 Economy 27 December 17:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 27 December 17:00
Baku holds tree planting campaign dedicated to birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Society 27 December 16:57
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 27 December 16:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 27 December 16:56
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipments via local ports from Algeria for 11M2021 Turkey 27 December 16:56
In Kyrgyzstan, dollar exchange rate increased by 2.4% in six months Kyrgyzstan 27 December 16:48
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via BOTAŞ port in 11M2021 Turkey 27 December 16:48
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 volume of loans issued to transport, communications sector decreases Finance 27 December 16:47
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount loans issued by Iranian banks Finance 27 December 16:46
Euro zone bond yields rise in thin trade Europe 27 December 16:36
Iran, Iraq sign MoU on construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railway Transport 27 December 16:35
First meeting of Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad to open on Wednesday Politics 27 December 16:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 27 December 16:25
Iran’s NICICO increases production Business 27 December 16:01
Azerbaijan implementing number of large road projects in liberated territories Economy 27 December 16:00
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold unveils volume of gold produced since early 2021 Economy 27 December 15:53
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Greece Politics 27 December 15:49
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 27 Society 27 December 15:49
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records growth in agricultural production value Economy 27 December 15:45
Iran’s Oil Ministry and Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research sign agreements Oil&Gas 27 December 15:42
Azerbaijan sees growth in payment cards for 11M2021 Finance 27 December 15:40
325 foreigners and stateless people acquire Azerbaijani citizenship Society 27 December 15:31
CBI, Securities and Exchange Organization of Iran form joint committee Finance 27 December 15:14
Kazakhstan boosts passenger transport by air Transport 27 December 14:59
Israel tests 4th COVID vaccine dose, awaits ministry green light Israel 27 December 14:57
Azerbaijani banks issue more consumer loans for 11M2021 Finance 27 December 14:57
Azerbaijani banks boost loan portfolio in 11M2021 Finance 27 December 14:57
U.S. soybeans and corn extend rally on South America weather US 27 December 14:53
Greenfields Petroleum updates on work at Azerbaijan’s Bahar gas field Oil&Gas 27 December 14:53
Azerbaijan’s Agro Procurement and Supplies company opens tender to buy tires, car batteries Tenders 27 December 14:52
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy to buy equipment for substations reconstruction via tenders Tenders 27 December 14:49
Conditions to be created for signing of new contracts between Iran, Azerbaijan - official Business 27 December 14:45
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy opens tender to reconstruct and commission Imishli substation Tenders 27 December 14:45
Azerbaijan eyes exporting electricity to Turkey, EU countries from 2024 Oil&Gas 27 December 14:45
Iran explains problem with its big shipment for Uzbekistan not going through Turkmenistan Business 27 December 14:44
Iran experiencing downward inflation trend Finance 27 December 14:33
GUAM Sec-Gen congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 27 December 14:29
President of Union Européenne de Cyclisme congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 27 December 14:28
Baku Transport Agency opens tender for road marking services Tenders 27 December 14:27
Azerbaijan reports on mine clearance in liberated lands over past week Politics 27 December 14:26
At 66, Lorraine More wins gold for India in powerlifting Other News 27 December 14:18
India Imposes Antidumping Duty on 5 Chinese Goods for 5 Yrs Other News 27 December 14:17
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank reveals volume of mortgage loans issued since beginning of 2021 Finance 27 December 14:16
Oman expresses willingness to enhance relations with Iran Politics 27 December 14:08
Iran's export to Iraq increases Business 27 December 14:06
Greenfields Petroleum talks on construction work progress at Gum Deniz Oil&Gas 27 December 14:04
FM talks about illegal visit of French official to Azerbaijan’s territory Politics 27 December 14:01
Energy expert warns about Iran's increase of domestic gasoline prices Oil&Gas 27 December 14:01
Value of Kazakhstan's monetary base increases Kazakhstan 27 December 13:59
New chairman of Azerbaijani State Reserves Agency appointed Politics 27 December 13:58
President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 27 December 13:57
All news