Australia recognizes Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

The Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia on Monday said it would recognize Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, according to a statement on its website, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Today, the TGA determined that an additional COVID-19 vaccine, the two dose course of the Gamaleya Institute vaccine (Sputnik V, Russian Federation) would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," the statement said.

The TGA reported that the Russian side submitted additional information "demonstrating this vaccine provides protection and potentially reduces the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit COVID-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19." "The supporting information was based on published studies provided to the TGA by the Russian Government with the assistance of the Australian embassy in Moscow," the statement noted.

The regulator also emphasized that two doses of Sputnik V showed an average efficacy of 89% against the coronavirus infection and of 98-100% against hospitalization or death. "The recognition of Sputnik will expand options for the return of international students, travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia, and travel by business people and elite sports people to our country," the TGA reported.

The Australian government closed the country’s borders in March 2020 against the background of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the entry to the country is significantly limited and complete vaccination with one of the jabs approved by the TGA is required for foreign citizens. To date, in addition to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Australia has recognized Covishield, CoronaVac, BBIBP-CorV by China’s Sinopharm and Covaxin. The country has approved the use of the jabs by UK-Swedish AstraZeneca, US-German Pfizer - BioNTech and two US vaccines developed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.