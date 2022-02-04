19 killed in Nigeria road crash

A total of 19 people were killed in a road crash involving two commercial vehicles in Nigeria's northeastern state of Yobe on Thursday, local police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The victims died on the spot as the two vehicles collided head-on with each other, said Dungus Abdulkarim, a spokesman for the police in the state, in a statement.

"It was a head-on collision involving two commercial vehicles, both conveying commuters," he said, adding the tragedy happened when one vehicle veered off into the lane of the vehicle from the opposite direction.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.