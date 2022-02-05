Peru light plane crash at Nazca Lines kills five tourists, two crew

At least seven people have died after a light aircraft crashed during a flight above the Nazca Lines archaeological site in Peru, local police and the national government said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Local police said that the deceased included three Dutch tourists, two Chilean tourists, and two Peruvian members of crew.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications said in a statement that the Cessna 207 aircraft crashed in the vicinity of the Maria Reiche airport in the city of Nazca.

"As a result of the accident there have been no survivors," it said, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

The head of the Nazca police, Commander Edgar Espinoza, told journalists that the plane apparently caught fire after hitting the ground.