4 killed, 7 injured in Somali explosion

At least four people were killed and seven others injured in an explosion at a restaurant in northeast Somalia's commercial city of Bosaso on Wednesday afternoon, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A Puntland police officer told state-run Radio Mogadishu that the bomber struck in front of a restaurant in Bosasso's Al Macruuf shopping center.

The motive of the latest attack in Puntland State has not been established.

Locals said security forces have launched a major manhunt for the perpetrators of the latest explosion in Bosaso town which has been beset by a series of landmine and suicide bombings including assassinations in the recent past.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast but al-Qaida allied terror group, al-Shabab and the Islamic States (ISIS) have staged such attacks in the past in Bosaso and elsewhere in Puntland State.