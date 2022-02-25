Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Russia, Romania, Hungary & Slovakia
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday night spoke to his counterparts from Romania, Hungary and Slovakia on the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine.
As Ukraine closed its airspace following the Russian military assault, India is focusing on evacuating around 16,000 Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic and Poland.
"Deeply appreciate the support from FM @BogdanAurescu of Romania on evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine. @MEAIndia is working with @MAERomania to ensure border crossing expeditiously. Times of difficulty-that's what friends are for," Jaishankar tweeted.
"Reached out to my friend FM Péter Szijjártó of Hungary on the Ukraine evacuation. He has promised full cooperation to facilitate evacuation from Debrecen. Thank him for his understanding," Jaishankar said in another tweet.
The external affairs minister also appreciated the willingness of his Slovak counterpart to help in facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia.
"Spoke to FM @IvanKorcok. Discussed the situation in Ukraine. Appreciate his willingness to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia," he said.