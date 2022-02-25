Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Russia, Romania, Hungary & Slovakia

External Affairs Minister on Thursday night spoke to his counterparts from Romania, Hungary and Slovakia on the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine.

As Ukraine closed its airspace following the Russian military assault, India is focusing on evacuating around 16,000 Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic and Poland.

"Deeply appreciate the support from FM @BogdanAurescu of Romania on evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine. @MEAIndia is working with @MAERomania to ensure border crossing expeditiously. Times of difficulty-that's what friends are for," Jaishankar tweeted.