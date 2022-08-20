DoT allocates spectrum, telcos told to gear up for 5G launch

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated spectrum to telecom operators, paving the way for the launch of 5G services. The letters for spectrum assignment were issued within hours of telecom operators making payments yesterday, Trend reports citing The Tribune India.

“Spectrum assignment letters issued. Requesting telecom service providers to prepare for 5G launch,” Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on social media.

The speed at which the DoT has processed the matters related to spectrum auction has drawn praise from Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal too. In a statement, he said: “Yesterday, Airtel paid Rs 8,312.4 crore towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter for the designated frequency bands within hours. E-band allocation was given along with spectrum as promised. No fuss, no follow-up, no running around the corridors and no tall claims. This is ease of doing business at work in its full glory. In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with DoT, this is a first.”

With the assignment of frequencies, telecom operators can start the work of rolling out 5G networks. Telcos have already placed orders for buying telecom equipment and will now start distributing radios to the identified sites for 5G. The government as well as telecom operators are rushing to launch 5G services as early as next month. The Centre netted Rs 1,50,173 crore from the sale of 51,236 MHz in the seven-day auction. In all, it had put 72,098 MHz of airwaves on sale.