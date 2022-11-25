Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
10 killed, 9 injured in Xinjiang residential building fire

25 November 2022
Ten people were killed and nine were injured in a fire at a residential building Thursday night in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire broke out at around 7:49 p.m. at a high-rise residential building in a community of Tianshan District in Urumqi. It was put out at around 10:35 p.m.

Ten people died despite emergency treatment. The injuries sustained by 9 others are not life-threatening.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

