Zelensky, Biden to meet at G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the G7 summit in Japan where he plans to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's office, said this on Ukrainian television, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"The [Ukrainian] president will meet with President Biden in the coming days," he said.

Yermak noted that the two leaders would discuss U.S. support for a "fighter jet coalition" for Ukraine and other issues.

"I think that not only this issue but also many other issues will be discussed in detail. But already today we can talk about the creation of a jets coalition, and this indicates that Ukraine will very soon have everything it needs to protect our Ukrainian skies, to protect our cities and citizens," Yermak said.

He confirmed that Zelensky would attend the G7 summit in Japan in person. "Yes, I can confirm that," Yermak said.