Explosion occurs at Iranian Aftab Oil Refining

7 March 2024 15:47 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. An explosion occurred shortly after noon at a refinery owned by Aftab Oil Refining Company in Hormozgan province in southern Iran, Trend reports, referring to the public relations department of the company.

The explosion occurred in a furnace undergoing repairs at the plant.

Two refinery employees were injured in the incident, sustaining injuries from a fall.

Meanwhile, known as the largest exporter of petroleum products in the private sector, Aftab Oil Refinery applies feedstock supplied by other refineries, performs refining processes, and produces petroleum products to compete in global markets.

