7.5-magnitude quake hits near coast of Taiwan, China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. After a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan, a 3-meter tsunami was threatened for the islands of Japan's Okinawa Prefecture, Japan Meteorological Service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the estimated time of tsunami impact on the islands of Miyakojima and Yaeyama is 09:10 local time. There is no information yet on whether the wave has reached the coast. A tsunami is forecast for islands located in Okinawa, the prefecture's main island, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

It is noted that the epicenter of the earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 was located near the eastern coast of Taiwan.