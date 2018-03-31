Russian Ambassador to US promises Embassy's work to remain as efficient as ever

31 March 2018 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Although the expulsion of diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Washington has done damage to it, the Embassy staff will continue working as efficiently as ever for the stabilization of Russian-US relations, the Russian Ambassador to the US, TASS citing Anatoly Antonov reported.

"I think the Embassy's potential has sustained damage because the people who are leaving now have supervised the practical spheres of collaboration wih the US in culture, trade and space," he said.

"The Embassy will not reduce the efficiency of its operations and it will keep up efforts to stabilize the Russian-US relations in order to prevent their further regress or a slide into an abyss, because it looks like we've reached the end of the line already," he said.

