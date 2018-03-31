Russian government allocates $53.14 mln for ‘Digital Economy’ program

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order to allocate funds for financing the priority activities of the program "Digital Economy of the Russian Federation." The document was published on Saturday on the government website, TASS reports.

According to the document, 3.04 bln rubles ($53.14 mln) of budget allocations from the reserve fund of the Russian government were allocated to finance priority activities of the program.

The funds will be used for state programs "Information Society (2011-2020)", "Economic Development and Innovative Economy", "Development of the Transport System", "Development of the Electronic and Radioelectronic Industry in 2013-2025."

"Digital Economy of the Russian Federation" program approved in the summer of 2017 was designed until 2024 and includes five areas devoted to regulatory regulation, education and personnel, cybersecurity, research, and IT infrastructure.

