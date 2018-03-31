Russian government allocates $53.14 mln for ‘Digital Economy’ program

31 March 2018 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order to allocate funds for financing the priority activities of the program "Digital Economy of the Russian Federation." The document was published on Saturday on the government website, TASS reports.

According to the document, 3.04 bln rubles ($53.14 mln) of budget allocations from the reserve fund of the Russian government were allocated to finance priority activities of the program.

The funds will be used for state programs "Information Society (2011-2020)", "Economic Development and Innovative Economy", "Development of the Transport System", "Development of the Electronic and Radioelectronic Industry in 2013-2025."

"Digital Economy of the Russian Federation" program approved in the summer of 2017 was designed until 2024 and includes five areas devoted to regulatory regulation, education and personnel, cybersecurity, research, and IT infrastructure.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
UK must bring home 'just over 50' of its diplomats from Russia - Foreign Ministry
Russia 13:30
Total of 30 people come to Russian Consulate General in Seattle on its last day
Russia 12:07
Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends aid to victims of Kemerovo mall fire (PHOTO)
Politics 12:03
Moscow ready to offer platform for Israeli-Palestinian talks
Israel 09:38
Russian Ambassador to US promises Embassy's work to remain as efficient as ever
Russia 09:30
British authorities search Aeroflot plane, no reasons provided
Europe 09:26
Number of passenger flights between Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Azerbaijan’s Baku to grow
Tourism 30 March 21:07
Rostec to create Russian management system for nuclear, oil and gas facilities in 2018
Russia 30 March 20:54
China teams up with Russia to develop rocket-launched reconnaissance drone
China 30 March 20:13
Number of incoming Russian tourists in Turkey up in February 2018
Economy news 30 March 19:29
SOCAR delivers batch of Russian fuel oil to Singapore
Oil&Gas 30 March 17:45
Russia expels diplomats from six countries
Russia 30 March 17:26
Putin hopes to boost cooperation with Egypt
Russia 30 March 16:58
Czech authorities extradite arrested Russian citizen to US
Europe 30 March 15:18
Russian, Chinese foreign ministers to meet on April 5
Russia 30 March 13:47
Russia’s consulate in Seattle to continue working ‘until the last minute’
Russia 30 March 12:53
Executive at fire-ravaged Russian shopping mall arrested
Russia 30 March 11:13
Russia approves four-year co-op program with Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 30 March 10:29