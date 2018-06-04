Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on countermeasures against unfriendly actions of the United States and other foreign countries. The document passed by the State Duma on May 22 and approved by the Federation Council on May 30 was posted on the official Internet portal of legal information, TASS reports.

According to the document, the government is empowered to introduce on the basis of the Russian president’s decision various countermeasures, provided they do not apply to vital goods not manufactured in Russia and other countries. Corresponding decisions may also be made by the president on the basis of proposals from the Security Council. The government will cancel the counter-measures if the circumstances serving as the reason to introduce them are eliminated.

