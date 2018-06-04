Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states

4 June 2018 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on countermeasures against unfriendly actions of the United States and other foreign countries. The document passed by the State Duma on May 22 and approved by the Federation Council on May 30 was posted on the official Internet portal of legal information, TASS reports.

According to the document, the government is empowered to introduce on the basis of the Russian president’s decision various countermeasures, provided they do not apply to vital goods not manufactured in Russia and other countries. Corresponding decisions may also be made by the president on the basis of proposals from the Security Council. The government will cancel the counter-measures if the circumstances serving as the reason to introduce them are eliminated.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Statement by Trend News Agency over developments around Russian Foreign Ministry (VIDEO)
Politics 17:20
Populism is magic word of Pashinyan's initiatives: Strategic Outlook expert
Commentary 17:07
Azerbaijan Press Council voices regret over distortion of Russian diplomat's answer to question on Karabakh conflict
Politics 16:18
Kremlin says received no U.S. communication on possible Trump-Putin summit
Russia 15:35
Vladimir Putin: Russia is not seeking to split Europe
Russia 12:16
Russian oil company discusses co-op prospects in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 09:56
Crude oil prices ease on record U.S. output, higher OPEC supplies
Oil&Gas 09:42
Pompeo to hold talks with Turkish FM
Turkey 07:46
Germany’s Left Party co-leader calls for returning Russia to G7
Europe 06:29
North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says
Other News 02:31
Canada PM says Trump's metal tariffs are insulting
Other News 00:58
Plane with 4 on board crashes off New York's coast
US 3 June 03:20
Russian State Duma chairman to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 2 June 19:43
Russian, Turkish prime ministers discuss construction of Akkuyu NPP, TurkStream pipeline
Russia 2 June 18:53
Direct flights to connect Azerbaijan's Baku with Russia's Chelyabinsk
Tourism 2 June 16:37
LUKOIL Uzbekistan announces tender
Economy news 2 June 16:33
Birds eat words at Russian Foreign Ministry?
Commentary 2 June 12:10
US not striving for bitter rivalry between Russia and China
US 2 June 11:56