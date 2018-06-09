Putin underlines strategic partnership between Russia, Tajikistan

9 June 2018 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon plan to discuss regional security issues and the situation around the Tajik-Afghan border, TASS reports.

"We have a lot of issues related to maintaining security, I mean the difficult situation along your southern borders, in Afghanistan. We will talk about all that today," Putin said at a meeting with Rahmon.

The Russian leader also noted that the two leaders will have also have an opportunity to discuss various issues at the CIS summit in Dushanbe scheduled for September. "We will have an opportunity to see each other again in Dushanbe in September. I am glad to meet you today and to have an opportunity to continue our work in the future," Putin said.

For his part, Tajikistan’s president noted that he would like to discuss regional security issues with Putin, including the situation at the Tajik-Afghan border.

Putin stressed that Russia and Tajikistan are developing their strategic partnership. Russia continues to be the main trading and economic partner of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member-states followed by Kazakhstan and China. "The trade turnover grew more than 18% in the first quarter of this year, so vigorous efforts are underway," the Russian president said. According to Putin, Russian companies have invested nearly $2bln in Tajikistan’s economy. "We are modernizing the armed forces and train military personnel. As many as 500 military servicemen from your country are being trained at the Russian Defense Ministry’s institutions of higher learning," the head of state said.

Rahmon noted that this is the two leaders’ first meeting since Putin’s re-election. "I am glad to have another meeting with you," he said, adding that he would like to discuss certain aspects of strategic partnership between the two countries with the Russian president.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Rouhani urges Iran and Russia to step up dialogue after US pullout from nuclear deal
Russia 13:29
Russia, Kazakhstan to co-op in information security, financial market supervision
Economy news 10:14
Putin expects dialogue with Trump to be constructive
Russia 09:43
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 09:39
US Senator McCain Puts Trump on Blast for Suggesting Russia Should Return to G8
US 01:29
Putin and Xi Jinping make joint statement following talks
Russia 00:00
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
Russian new envoy presents credentials to Azerbaijan's FM (PHOTO)
Politics 8 June 18:58
Italian PM agrees Russia should return to G8
Europe 8 June 18:09
Uzbekistan to develop ties with US, China regardless of their own relations
Commentary 8 June 17:31
AZAL launches Moscow-Lankaran direct flights
Tourism 8 June 17:03
Trump says Russia should be in G7 meeting
Russia 8 June 16:39
UAE to boost troop presence in Afghanistan for training
Arab World 8 June 15:53
Russia, China agree on raising share of national currencies in trade
Russia 8 June 15:31
Moscow and Washington discuss possible Putin-Trump meeting
Russia 8 June 12:35
Payment terminals resume operation of online wallets in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 8 June 12:25
Kazakhstan keen on balancing co-op with China, Russia and US
Economy news 8 June 11:18
Economic co-op with Uzbekistan developing in all directions: Russian Economy Ministry (Exclusive)
Economy news 8 June 11:04