New US sanctions will have no effect - Russia’s Foreign Ministry

13 June 2018 01:05 (UTC+04:00)

Washington’s attempts to make Moscow change its foreign political policy through imposing more sanctions will fail, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"As before, nothing will come of (new sanctions - TASS) as efforts to make Russia change an independent policy on the global arena will fail. However, American politicians are still trammeled by illusions considering the US a global guardian, and only put their helplessness on display as they continue ineffective attempts to turn up the heat on Russia," the statement said.

The ministry called the US attempts to make Russia out to be an enemy shortsighted, and urged to fight with real threats. "The US is evidently demonstrating short-termism, inventing an enemy out of nothing instead of seriously fighting with terrorism and other real threats," the statement said.

As reported earlier the US Department of the Treasury imposed restrictions against three Russian individuals, three Russian companies and their two foreign-based affiliates on June 11. The sanctions were imposed particularly in line with the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) on expansion of anti-Russia sanctions adopted last year, the Treasury Department said.

Among sanctioned companies are Digital Security and structures of Embedi connected with it, Erpscan, Divetechnoservices, and Kvant Scientific Research Institute.

US President Donald Trump signed the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which provides for tougher sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, on August 2, 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
UN Sec Gen: implementing agreements by US, North Korean leaders requires patience
World 00:26
US troops in South Korea receive no orders to halt military exercise - Pentagon
US 12 June 22:12
US must sustain maximum economic pressure on Pyongyang - House Speaker
US 12 June 21:58
Iranian, European carmakers victims of Trump’s bullying: official (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 18:56
Belarusian-British carmarker eyes own production in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 18:44
Oil eases; OPEC cites uncertain market outlook for 2018
Oil&Gas 12 June 18:16
Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China
US 12 June 18:10
US official: TANAP is strong additional element for energy security for Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 12 June 17:06
Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue
Other News 12 June 16:21
China suggests North Korea sanctions relief as Trump, Kim meet
China 12 June 15:26
OPEC will squeeze oil buffer to historic lows with an output hike
Oil&Gas 12 June 14:26
US House of Reps member: Azerbaijan is important actor for advancement of global security
Politics 12 June 13:58
Trump says has good relationship with Canada's Trudeau after G7 meeting
US 12 June 13:47
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12 June 12:55
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 12:10
Trump, Kim sign document at end of historic summit
US 12 June 10:21
Oil steady as Trump cites progress in talks with Kim
Oil&Gas 12 June 09:34
At least 9 people died after collision of ships on Volga River in Russia (UPDATED)
Russia 12 June 04:14