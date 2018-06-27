Novak says discussed future US-Russia energy cooperation with Perry

27 June 2018 04:52 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters he discussed US-Russia energy cooperation, including the work of American companies in Russia, with his US counterpart Rick Perry on Tuesday, according to Sputnik.

"We have discussed bilateral energy cooperation, current state of collaboration and future perspectives, presence of US companies on the Russian market, including such companies as ExxonMobil, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Honeywell, among others, " Novak said after a bilateral meeting in Washington, DC.

Novakalso said that Rick Perry may visit Moscow this October to take part in the Russian Energy Week. "I have invited him [Perry] to the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, which will be held from October 3 to October 8," Novak said on Tuesday. "Our colleague [Perry] may visit our energy forum."
Novak also told reporters that he discussed the Nord Stream 2 project during a meeting with his US counterpart. "Of course, we have discussed the Nord Stream 2 [project]," Novak said.

He also noted that he discussed issues related to US sanctions on Moscow with US Energy Secretary Treasury Secretary during bilateral meetings in Washington.

"We discussed… the work of the US companies on the Russian market, like Exxon Mobil and Halliburton, and the impact of sanctions on the work of these firms," Novak said on Tuesday on the sidelines of World Gas Conference.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
US plans to arm B-52 with ‘mother of all bombs’
US 26 June 23:22
US pushing allies to cut Iran oil purchase to zero by November
Nuclear Program 26 June 22:14
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss removal of restrictions on poultry supply
Economy news 26 June 14:25
Russian State Duma speaker proposes joint commission with Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 25 June 20:55
Chairman of Russian State Duma visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
Politics 25 June 19:42
Putin, Erdogan mull joint energy projects
Russia 25 June 18:32
Lavrov, Bolton to meet in Moscow on June 27
Russia 25 June 17:42
Supreme Court poised to rule on Trump travel ban, other cases
US 25 June 17:40
Russia to study outer space from Uzbekistan
Economy news 25 June 15:24
Russia-Saudi oil cooperation to bring stability to markets - RDIF's Dmitriev
Russia 25 June 15:06
Russian Duma chairman: Azerbaijan takes constructive position on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 June 14:35
Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $4B
Business 25 June 13:34
Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow
Russia 25 June 13:24
Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive agreement on free transit
Business 25 June 12:35
Putin congratulates Erdogan on election victory
Russia 25 June 12:35
Uzbekistan, Russia greenlight nuclear power plant construction
Oil&Gas 25 June 12:31
Kazakhstan bans import of products of Russian poultry farms
Kazakhstan 25 June 10:33
Jogger crosses US-Canada border by mistake, is held for two weeks in detention centre
US 25 June 07:42