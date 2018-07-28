Talks between US, Russian top security officials may occur this summer

28 July 2018 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that a bilateral meeting between National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will take place by the end of this summer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, TASS reports.

"We confirm on our behalf that we are working on the perspective of this meeting and hope that it will take place as soon as possible," Ryabkov told journalists. "I believe that the meeting can take place by the end of this summer."

"The date and the possible venue of the meeting are still subjects for further discussions," the diplomat added.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday that Bolton expected to hold talks with Patrushev and "European allies" in August.

On July 25, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced that members of the national Security Council have been scheduled to meet with the US national security adviser in August.

First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Averyanov met for talks with Bolton in Moscow on June 27. Both parties discussed prospects for security cooperation between Russia and the United States.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, Russia may hold first inter-regional forum
Economy news 11:53
German minister: Higher U.S. soy imports won't harm EU farmers
Europe 11:48
Suspicious packages found at Trump Tower in New York
US 05:57
IBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet patent fight
US 27 July 22:55
Russian big cargo carrier ups fertilizer supply to Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 July 20:29
Pentagon report will reveal military's dependence on Chinese components
US 27 July 19:29
Latest
Uzbekistan, Russia may hold first inter-regional forum
Economy news 11:53
Ministry of railway transport of Turkmenistan introduces online services
ICT 11:51
Oil refinery in Turkmenbashi to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 11:51
German minister: Higher U.S. soy imports won't harm EU farmers
Europe 11:48
Blasts, gunshots reported in eastern Afghan city
Other News 11:46
CPC announces tender for maintenance of hydraulic structures
Tenders 11:37
Uzbekistan Airways again named most punctual carrier
Tourism 11:21
Associazione Italiana Marmomacchine to set up technical center in Iran
Economy news 11:16
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan intend to build new power line on Kerki-Hamyap-Garkyn route
Oil&Gas 11:14