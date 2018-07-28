Talks between US, Russian top security officials may occur this summer

The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that a bilateral meeting between National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will take place by the end of this summer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, TASS reports.

"We confirm on our behalf that we are working on the perspective of this meeting and hope that it will take place as soon as possible," Ryabkov told journalists. "I believe that the meeting can take place by the end of this summer."

"The date and the possible venue of the meeting are still subjects for further discussions," the diplomat added.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday that Bolton expected to hold talks with Patrushev and "European allies" in August.

On July 25, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced that members of the national Security Council have been scheduled to meet with the US national security adviser in August.

First Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Averyanov met for talks with Bolton in Moscow on June 27. Both parties discussed prospects for security cooperation between Russia and the United States.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news