The board of directors of Russia’s Central Bank has raised the key rate from 7.5% to 7.25% amid increasing inflationary risks, TASS reports.

"Changes in external conditions observed since the previous meeting of the board of directors have significantly increased proinflationary risks," the regulator said in a statement.

Previously, the Bank of Russia lifted the key rate almost four years ago - in December 2014.

