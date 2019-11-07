Russia, India work on military technical cooperation program by 2030

7 November 2019 04:35 (UTC+04:00)

Russia and India are working on a program of military technical cooperation by 2030, the Russian government said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Work is underway to agree on a program of Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation till 2030," the statement said after a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Borisov noted that despite of external pressure, Russia and India are successfully implementing joint cooperation in the military-technical sphere, particularly the supply of S-400 air defense systems.

The topics of discussion included a wide range of issues related to bilateral military technical cooperation, as well as interaction in the field of science and high-tech.

