Russia, Turkey conduct joint patrols in Syrian province of Aleppo

Russia and Turkey have conducted joint patrols in Syria's Aleppo province along the Syria-Turkey border, Major General Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Centre for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Another joint Russian-Turkish patrol was conducted along a route ... in the province of Aleppo", Borenkov said at a briefing, adding that air patrolling was also being conducted by the Russian forces.

In addition, he said that patrols by Russian military police continued on several routes in Hasakah and Aleppo provinces.

These patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in northern Syria.

