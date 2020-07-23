Russia reports over 5,800 new coronavirus cases in the past day
Russia recorded 5,848 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total case tally in the country to 795,038, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the crisis center, over the past two days the daily growth did not exceed 0.74%.
New 608 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 249 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 202 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 198 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 184 in St. Petersburg.
The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), Sevastopol (0%), Kalmykia (0.2%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%) and the Lipetsk Region (0.3%).
To date, 201,816 people are currently ill in Russia.