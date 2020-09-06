Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 13 to 4,891

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 13 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Thirteen patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 4,891 in Moscow. As of September 5, Moscow confirmed more than 265,700 coronavirus cases, while nearly 220,400 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.