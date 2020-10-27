61 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Sixty-one more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 6,500, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Sixty-one coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 6,503.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases and the morbidity is now demonstrating upwards tendencies. As of today, Moscow has reported more than 401,000 and more than 293,200 recoveries.