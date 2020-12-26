Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 3 mln, crisis center reports

Russia’s coronavirus cases have exceeded 3 million. Another 29,258 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 3,021,964, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, the growth rate has not exceeded 1% for two days. Russia’s coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000,000 on September 1 and 2,000,000 on November 19.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 28,185 in the past 24 hours reaching 2,426,439.

According to the crisis center, recoveries have risen to 80.3%. This is the highest figure since the beginning of October.

Deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Russia grew by 567 in the past 24 hours compared to 563 fatalities reported a day earlier reaching 54,266.

The conditional fatality rate stands at 1.79%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.