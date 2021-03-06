Russia logs 11,022 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 11,022 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,312,181 with 88,726 deaths and 3,900,348 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,820 new cases, taking its total to 988,861.

More than 112.9 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.