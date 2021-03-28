Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by over 9,000 in the past day

Russia confirmed 9,088 COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,519,832, Trend reports citing TASS.

Currently, 282,964 people are undergoing treatment in Russia. Some 8,630 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Russia in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,139,128, confirmed 336 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 387 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 97,740.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,878 over the past day, while the total caseload has hit 1,022,551 since the start of the pandemic.

The growth rate in Russia’s capital reached 0.18%. A day earlier, 1,551 cases were confirmed. In the past 24 hours, some 52 COVID-19 patients died, bringing Moscow’s total death toll to 16,498.