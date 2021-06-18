Russia’s crisis center rules to resume flights to Turkey from June 22

Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center has considered it expedient to resume flights to Turkey starting on June 22, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a briefing on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"According to our experts’ conclusions, taking into account the discussion and full consideration of this issue by all the concerned federal executive bodies, it was decided at a meeting of the crisis center that it is expedient to resume air links with the Republic of Turkey from June 22, 2021," she said recalling that flights would be suspended until 23.55 Moscow time of June 21.

Golikova pointed out that the decision was taken after a visit of the Russian inspection mission to Turkey, which had been agreed with Ankara. Representatives of Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, Health Ministry, and Federal Agency for Tourism were on the mission to comprehensively assess the current situation in Turkey and its readiness to receive tourists from Russia, Golikova said.